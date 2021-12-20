Brin, Tulsa take Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17 over Old Dominion

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Tulsa closed the season with its fourth straight victory, beating Old Dominion 30-17 at the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Josh Johnson had eight catches for 129 yards including a 23-yard scoring toss form Brin asc the Golden Hurricane of the American Athletic Conference improved to 7-6. Old Dominion of the Conference USA had won its last five games this season to reach the postseason. However, the Monarchs were outgained 529 to 247 in the loss.