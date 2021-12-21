COVID-decimated Washington runs out of gas in loss to Eagles

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Missing several starters because of a coronavirus outbreak took its toll for Washington in a loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington appeared to run out of gas after taking a 10-0 lead early. Newly signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert handled himself relatively well after his crash course to learn the game plan. Coach Ron Rivera and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen were quick to say COVID-19 protocol absences were not the reason Washington lost the game. But it was clear the team’s depth took a major hit, especially on defense allowing 519 yards, including 238 on the ground.