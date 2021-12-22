Chile’s tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

By PATRICIA LUNA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile’s president he’ll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos. The question is whether he’ll openly display them. But the 35-year-old has made a career of flouting conventions since his days as a student protest leader. He shunned the traditional suit and tie when he was elected to congress in 2014 and instead wore rock band T-shirts, jeans and once even a Mohawk, all the while drawing the ire of traditionalists. He dismissed the conventional standards as “a tool of the elites to distinguish themselves from the low people.”