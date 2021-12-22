Prosecutors want 4 years for convicted Chicago banker

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a Chicago banker should spend at least four years in prison after he was convicted of delivering $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort in a bid for power in the administration of ex-President Donald Trump. Stephen Calk is set to be sentenced Feb. 7 for his conviction in July on financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges in Manhattan federal court. Calk’s lawyers in a sentencing submission in early December argued for a noncustodial sentence for Calk, saying he has led a “thoroughly decent and law-abiding life.” But prosecutors said he corruptly abused his positions as chairman and chief executive of a federally-insured bank.