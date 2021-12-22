USA Luge Olympic veteran Jayson Terdiman says he’s retiring
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
USA Luge slider Jayson Terdiman turned 33 this week, and he spent some of his birthday getting an injection of platelet-rich plasma to relieve tendinitis in his right elbow. It only reaffirmed his decision that it’s time to move on. Terdiman says this will be his final season as a competitor. He and teammate Chris Mazdzer are in the process of trying to qualify for this winter’s Beijing Games, which he plans on being his final competitive race.