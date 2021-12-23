Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has tentatively committed to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached Thursday after all-night negotiations, the country would use gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. The government plans an assessment of whether Belgium’s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. A political commitment to phase out nuclear energy in Belgium dates back to 2003. But successive waffled on sealing the deal. The anti-nuclear Greens are part of the current governing coalition and insist on seeing action taken.