4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor. Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening. Kruger says three people who were shot might have been hit by ricocheting bullets. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect. The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.