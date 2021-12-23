Putin urges West to act quickly to offer security guarantees

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the West to move quickly to meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance’s weapons there. Putin accused the West during a marathon news conference on Thursday of trying to make Ukraine “anti-Russia, constantly beefed up with modern weapons and brainwashing the population.” The Russian leader welcomed talks with the U.S. that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion focused on Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results. Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries.