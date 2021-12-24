Foreign college athletes left out of rush for NIL windfall

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — While many college athletes have profited from recent rules allowing them to make money from the use of their names, images and likenesses, one group has been left on the sidelines — international athletes. Most of the more than 3,000 foreign nationals playing sports at Division I schools are in the country on F-1 student visas, which prohibit work off campus except in rare circumstances, such as internships. U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy is among lawmakers supporting a change to the visa laws that would create a carve-out for student athletes.