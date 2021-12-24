Greece: Sinking of sailboat carrying migrants kills 7

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Coast guard divers are searching the hull of a submerged sailboat for passengers possibly trapped inside after the vessel hit rocks off the coast of southern Greece and sank. The Greek coast guard said at least seven people died and 90 others were rescued overnight from a rocky islet near the remote island of Antikythera. Smugglers based in Turkey increasingly have packed sailboats with migrants and refugees and sent them across the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy, avoiding the heavily patrolled Greek islands. In a separate incident Friday, Greek police arrested three people on smuggling charges and detained 92 migrants after a yacht ran aground in the southern Peloponnese region.