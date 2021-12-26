Jags, Lawrence see some promise in tough 26-21 loss to Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were one yard away from a victory on the field. They might instead be celebrating a win in April. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars fell just short in a 26-21 loss to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. They were stopped by a goal-line stand in a matchup of struggling squads jockeying for position at the top of next year’s NFL draft. A seventh straight loss sent Jacksonville to a 2-13 record and kept the Jaguars in contention for the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. That’s the silver lining in another lost season.