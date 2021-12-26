Moura, Kane, Son give Tottenham 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Lucas Moura scored one and set up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League. Palace had failed to get the game called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the squad and manager Patrick Vieira was absent after testing positive himself. Wilfried Zaha compounded Palace’s woes with a needless red card in the 37th when the south London club was already trailing 2-0. Tottenham remains unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and is six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand.