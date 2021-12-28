Germany: 2 men charged in killing of their sister

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged two Afghan brothers with murder over the killing in July of their sister, whom they allegedly wanted to punish for her Western way of life. The men are accused of luring their 34-year-old sister to a meeting in Berlin, then choking and strangling her and cutting her throat. Prosecutors in the capital charged on Tuesday that they took a taxi to a station later that day with her body in a suitcase, then traveled to Bavaria by train and drove to a site near the elder brother’s home, where they buried her.