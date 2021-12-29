Albuquerque chief pleas for hit-and-run driver to surrender

Albuquerque’s police chief wants a hit-and-run driver who is accused of striking a man and his young son earlier this month to surrender. The little boy, Pronoy Bhattacharya, was killed. Chief Harold Medina released a video on Wednesday saying Sergio Almanza chose to drink and drive and speed and ended up killing the 7-year-old boy. Medina urged Almanza to turn himself in, saying police know he too has young children and would want justice if one of them were injured. Almanza was allegedly driving an off-road vehicle on Des. 12 when he ran a red light and struck the boy and his father before fleeing.