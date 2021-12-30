New Mexico storm expected to cause severe driving conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say a winter storm is expected to produce severe driving conditions Friday and Saturday due to high winds and drifting snow with heavy snow accumulations in the mountains. The National Weather Service said widespread and significant impacts to holiday travel are expected. While temperatures Friday will be low enough for valleys to get rainfall, the weather service said colder air will arrive after midnight and allow any rain to change over to snow through Saturday morning. Forecaster say strong winds will combine with bitterly cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday to produce dangerously cold wind chills.