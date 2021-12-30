Skip to Content
Pointer leads No. 19 LSU women past No. 13 Georgia 68-62

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 21 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 13 Georgia 68-62 despite blowing a 16-point third-quarter lead in the SEC opener. Pointer banked in a long 3 at the halftime buzzer to give LSU at 41-33 lead. After scoring the first eight points of the second half, Georgia rallied and had three, one-point leads. Pointer hit from distance with 2:17 to go for a 62-60 lead, Que Morrison tied the game at the 2:01 mark and both teams came up empty. Then Pointer hit a 3 just before the shot clock expired with 59.4 seconds left. Morrison had career highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds and grabbed seven rebounds. 

