Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy has set Jan. 24 as the start date to begin voting for a new Italian president. The announcement Tuesday by the lower chamber of parliament officially kicks off a campaign that is expected to see Premier Mario Draghi and ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi vie for the prestigious job. The victor will replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term is coming to an end. The voting is expected to last several rounds over several days. The Italian presidency has limited powers and is largely ceremonial. But the president plays a key role in resolving political impasses that aren’t uncommon in Italy. And this election comes before a new season of campaigning for the 2023 parliamentary election.