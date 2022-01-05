Laszewski helps lift Notre Dame over North Carolina 78-73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 20 points, including consecutive 3-pointers to give the lead back to Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish held on for a 78-73 victory over North Carolina. The Tar Heels rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to take the lead on an Armando Bacot bucket before Laszewski hit back-to-back 3s, the second coming with two minutes left, to give Notre Dame the lead for good. Blake Wesley added 18 points, Dane Goodwin 17 and Cormac Ryan 11 for the Irish. Bacot scored 21 points with a career-high 17 rebounds, RJ Davis added 19 points and Caleb Love 15 for North Carolina.