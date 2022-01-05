Swiatek beats Leylah Fernandez at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek has advanced to the Adelaide International quarterfinals with a surprisingly easy 6-1, 6-2 win over 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez. The fifth-seeded Swiatek joined top-ranked Ash Barty in the last eight and will play the winner of the later match between Priscilla Hon and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka. Barty will play the winner of the later match between Ajla Tomljaovic and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Rafael Nadal was playing his third-round match later in the day at an ATP Melbourne tournament.