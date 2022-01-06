Djokovic’s detention becomes political issue in Australia

By STEVE McMORRAN

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has embraced border officials’ decision to deny entry to tennis star Novak Djokovic, who had earlier been issued documents allowing him to enter the country ahead of the Australian Open without a COVID-19 vaccine. The move has raised questions about whether the world’s top male tennis player, who has spoken out against the vaccines, is being made a scapegoat amid surging virus cases in Australia. Morrison, who is seeking re-election in March, has faced heavy criticism for his recent switch to a living-with-COVID approach that includes open borders and a lighter touch on domestic restrictions. Djokovic is appealing the order to leave and for now remains in Melbourne.