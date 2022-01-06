El Paso’s ​​​​​Sun Metro, Fire Department officials say they’re prepared for COVID-19 vacancies

EL PASO, Texas- City officials tell ABC-7 Covid-19 absences have not affected routes or services yet.

Ellen Smyth, head of Sun Metro's environmental services, told ABC-7 that though many employees are out with flu or COVID-19, it has not yet changed any routes or caused trash pickup delays.

El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D'Agostino tells ABC-7 that there has not been a significant change to operations even with firefighters out with the virus or due to exposure.

Both Smyth and D'Agostino said under a staff emergency employees would move to different positions.

D'Agostino said, "They have not had to brown out or close any companies for the city of El Paso. We maintain that staff through overtime."

"At the moment we have ten drivers out due to COVID, so operationally we are getting by," Smyth said.