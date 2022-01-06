Ex-NBC exec Turness named CEO for BBC news, current affairs

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has appointed British journalist Deborah Turness as its new chief executive for news and current affairs. Turness comes to the BBC from British media company ITN, where she is currently CEO. The 54-year-old native of England will replace Fran Unsworth, who is leaving at the end of January. Turness previously held senior positions at the news division of American TV network NBC. She joined NBC News in 2013, becoming the first female president of an American network news division, and later served as president of the network’s global arm. The BBC says Turness will have responsibility for a team of around 6,000 that delivers broadcasts in more than 40 languages around the world.