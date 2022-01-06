Pattern Energy completes New Mexico wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy company says work is complete on four wind farms in New Mexico that total more than a gigawatt of capacity. Pattern Energy officials announced Thursday that the Western Spirit Wind project has started commercial operations. The company had billed it as the largest single-phase construction of renewable power in the U.S. The wind farms span three counties in central New Mexico and will be capable of churning out enough electricity to power roughly 365,000 homes. Power purchase agreements are in place to serve several California utilities. Pattern Energy also plans $6 billion in projects in New Mexico over the next decade.