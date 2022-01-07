Borderland funeral home preparations amid Covid surge

EL PASO, Texas – The total number of Covid-19 deaths has been increasing in the Borderland over the course of the pandemic, but as Covid cases climb once again, funeral homes operators are preparing for a possible surge.

Sunset Funeral Homes Manager, Jose Amezcua, tells ABC-7 that pre-covid they would have about six funeral services a day. but during the peak of covid, last year, that number jumped to nearly 15 a day.

Amezcua said, Friday, that they are getting close to that number, but are not there just yet. Still, he said they are prepared.

He said the City and the County have weekly meetings with funeral homes in the area to give a report of the hospitalization rates and to make sure they have the resources they need if they see an increase in deaths.

Amezcua said that to prepare for these increases they have added refrigeration units to keep loved ones out of mobile morgues and hospitals, as well as kept staff and resources ready to go.

Perches Funeral Home Sales Manager, Javier Valenzuela, tells ABC-7 that Covid has touched everybody in some way and that experience is being reflected in the increase in people pre-planning funeral services.

"We've seen, unfortunately, we've all had someone, that we know or a family member that had passed due to Covid and that created a little spark in their minds that it's something they need to prepare,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela said that all prices have increased right now, whether it's urns or caskets. But he says the best thing about planning early is that you lock in the price that way no matter the situation, it does not change.

Amezcua said that 75% of families have opted to add a virtual service for members of their family who could not attend services.

He said that they do encourage Covid safety protocols for guests like face masks and social distancing.

Open caskets are allowed. He said it's important for the funeral home to allow their loved ones to say goodbye as some weren’t able to at hospitals due to Covid.

"The important thing that we offer is the closure we don't deny anyone with Covid-19, if they won't open casket and a viewing, we provide those funeral services for them," said Amezcua.