New Mexico man gets 4 life sentences in deadly shootings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 26-year-old man convicted of killing three family members and another person during a string of shootings in 2017 in northern New Mexico has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. State District Judge Jason Lidyard sentenced Damian Herrera on Friday. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the judge also imposed 9 1/2 years of prison time for convictions on related charges of aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a peace officer and other crimes. Surviving family members spoke about the devastation his crimes had wrought. Herrera’s attorney said he plans to appeal.