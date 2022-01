KATY, Texas — De’Lazarus Keys had 16 points to lead five Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players in double figures as the Islanders defeated McNeese State 67-54. Myles Smith added 13 points for the Islanders on Saturday. Terrion Murdix chipped in 12, Trevian Tennyson scored 12 and Isaac Mushila had 10. Zach Scott led the Cowboys with 15 points.