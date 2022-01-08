Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say they are headed to the last place where a missing girl named Harmony Montgomery was known to live. The girl disappeared in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until last year. Officials say law enforcement agencies will be at a Manchester home Saturday to continue the investigation. Details were not released. Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have entered not guilty pleas.