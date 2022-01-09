Motorcyclist seriously injured in east El Paso crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a serious crash Sunday morning.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The crash happened at the 11000 block of Montana Avenue east bound.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials weren't able to provide any other details surrounding the crash.