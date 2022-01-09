No. 9 Texas rolls past Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-58

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points in just 19 minutes, and No. 9 Texas defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-58. The game was a last-minute addition made Friday as both schools had league games postponed because of the coronavirus. The Vaqueros were supposed to play at New Mexico State while the Longhorns were originally playing at No. 14 Baylor. Taylor Muff scored 17 for UTRGV, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Muff is a graduate student playing college basketball for the first time after four years of volleyball at Northern Colorado.