El Paso man arrested for stealing cell phones

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested a man on Saturday, Jan. 8, for multiple cell phone thefts. According to police, 27-year-old Hector Alfredo Maldonado Escobar would contact phone sellers on social media and arrange to meet in person.

After agreeing to a price, police say Escobar would show the victims he had sent them a payment through the online payment app, Cash App. Escobar would leave with the phone, but investigators say the victims would later find out the transaction never went through.

Escobar is charged with two counts of theft of more than $100 but less than $750, a class B misdemeanor, and issued a $5,000 bond on each count.

He was also charged with theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500, a class C misdemeanor. He was issued a $3,000 bond on that charge.

Police suggest visiting the Federal Trade Commission website for tips on mobile payments.