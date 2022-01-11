Raiders coach Bisaccia making case to remove interim tag

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia is making a case to get the job permanently. Bisaccia did something Jon Gruden couldn’t accomplish in his second stint with the franchise. He led the Raiders to the playoffs. And he did it despite myriad off-the-field issues. Running back Josh Jacobs says he admires Bisaccia’s calm demeanor on the sideline. And that may be exactly what the team needed after the turmoil of losing Gruden in the middle of the season because of an email scandal. The Raiders play at Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bengals routed the Raiders in Las Vegas in November.