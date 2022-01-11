Virus rocking New Mexico schools again, Santa Fe goes remote

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and MORGAN LEE

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s capitol city is moving K-12 students back to online learning citing a surge of COVID-19 cases, too many staff in quarantine, and not enough support from state officials for testing. Around 10 other schools also reported a pivot to remote learning Tuesday, in cities from Cuba to Texico. Albuquerque Public Schools hasn’t announced any major school closures but is struggling to hire staff. The district announced Tuesday that it’s canceling a job fair because of a spike in cases. It’s urging potential employees to apply online for some 700 positions. Virtually all districts are desperate for workers, including substitute teachers and auxiliary staff.