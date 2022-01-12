Kentucky’s Tshiebwe wants ‘my name to be remembered forever’

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

Kentucky’s offense now runs through big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Already leading the nation in rebounding, Tshiebwe (SHEE-bway) set career highs in scoring in consecutive games for the 18th-ranked Wildcats in the Southeastern Conference. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a lopsided victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, three days after finishing with 29 points and 17 boards against Georgia. Back-to-back eye-openers should have Tshiebwe’s NBA draft stock on the rise.