Longtime El Paso sports journalist Ray Sanchez dies at 94

EL PASO, Texas - Longtime El Paso sports journalist Ray Sanchez has died at the age of 94.

Sanchez is considered the first Hispanic sports journalist in El Paso.

A career that spanned decades and saw him work for various newspaper organizations in El Paso.

Sanchez, a graduate of El Paso High School worked for the El Paso Herald Post, the El Paso Times and most recently the El Paso Inc.

In 2019, Sanchez was honored as a Sun Bowl legend.

The Sun Bowl was a game Sanchez covered for more than 50 years.

Sanchez covered it all, everything from high school sports, to golf, racing and bowling.

He was also the first Hispanic sports editor ever in El Paso.

In 1978, Sanchez was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

Interestingly enough, Sanchez was a founding board member of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.