El Paso Zoo to introduce new male lion to public

EL PASO, Texas - The pride at the El Paso Zoo is adding some masculinity.

In what is a major boost to the Zoo's both short and long-term prospects, the Zoo is set unveil a new male African lion to the public on Thursday.

The male lion, Hodari, will become the third member of the pride at the El Paso Zoo joing females Zari and Malaika.

Hodari was born on October 25, 2017, at the Pueblo Zoo in Pueblo, Colorado. He arrived in El Paso on November 8 and has since been behind the scenes for the regular 30-day quarantine, getting to know his new exhibit and bonding with his companions and keepers.

The addition of Hodari is especially welcome following the death of two lions in the past year.

The Zoo mourned the loss of their only male lion, Rudo, in August of 2020 and then the death of another female, Calliope, in 2021.

The presence of a male lion at the Zoo is as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). The SSP’s mission is to conserve species, including the African lion.