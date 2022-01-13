Furyk comes up aces and builds early lead at Sony Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — The Sony Open is more than just a tune-up for Jim Furyk before he starts his PGA Tour Champions season next week on the Big Island. The 51-year-old Furyk made a ton of putts before a hole-in-one on the 17th hole. That led to a 62 and a one-shot lead among the early starters. Waialae is the kind of course Furyk can handle because it doesn’t require players to overpower it. He says he wants to be competitive this week, and Furyk is off to a great start. He led by one over Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire and Michael Thompson.