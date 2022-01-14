China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

BEIJING (AP) — China says it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights. He said they also rejected the politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support for China’s hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Other participants in the meetings included the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.