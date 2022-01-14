Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance competition at the European figure skating championships after the rhythm dance. Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 87.89 points to stay ahead of Russian teamamtes Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 86.45. Italian pair Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third place with 83.35 points. Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are staying away from the event to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.