University of New Mexico to require more protective masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is stiffening its masking mandate to require that the face coverings worn by students and employees be of more protective medical or health grade. The university said Thursday that the stiffened mandate taking effect next Tuesday requires three-ply or better medical and health procedure masks . The university said means that cloth masks may be worn on top of the more protective masks but not alone. President Garnett S. Stokes said in a campus-wide message that the stiffened requirement for more protective masks follows the latest advice from scientific experts “given the significant rise in cases and the apparent increased contagiousness of the omicron variant.”