The AP Interview: Taliban pledge all girls in schools soon

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are promising to try to open all schools for girls across Afghanistan after the Afghan New Year, which starts in late March. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the country’s new rulers, says their education departments are looking to restart high school and university education for girls within the next three months. Since the Taliban takeover, girls in Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond grade 7. Education for girls has been a top demand of the international community. Mujahid says boys and girls will be completely segregated in schools. He says the biggest obstacle so far is finding enough dorms where the girls could stay while going to school.