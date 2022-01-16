Cookie College preps girl scouts for season

EL PASO, Texas- The leaders of the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest put on their Cookie College at Western Technical College campus off of Loop 375.

The girls and their parents learned valuable skills from the instructors who taught them about business, goal setting and money management.

CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southwest, Patty Craven, knows what the students are getting out of it saying, “One of the key things is girls could literally sell 10,000 packages, make $7,000 and cover all their expenses for the year. What I love about that is that it's not teaching girls to depend on others, it's teaching them to depend on themselves.”

Girl Scouts Amelia G. and Sam C. told ABC-7 some of what they learned from the experience sharing, “When you're selling cookies like not to go into like stranger’s houses even if it's cold and how to talk to my customers.”

If you are interested in joining the The Girl Scouts or donating to the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest you can find them at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/qz8sCW6XNLFjAoBqS6vOb_?domain=gsdsw.org