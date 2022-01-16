Election overhaul in Alaska aimed at reducing partisanship

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new election system, narrowly passed by voters in 2020, is set to be used in Alaska races this year. The system would end party primaries and send the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine a winner. One supporter says the unique model is being closely watched as other states eye similar changes. The system is being challenged in court by critics who say it is unconstitutional and that it would dilute the power of political parties. A state court judge last year upheld the new system.