Jalen Hurts, Eagles outclassed by Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like a team that didn’t belong in the playoffs. Hurts threw two interceptions, the NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense was shut down and the Eagles had no chance against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After stockpiling wins against losing clubs — Philadelphia was 0-6 against playoff teams — and earning a wild-card berth in Week 17, the Eagles (9-9) were outclassed by the Buccaneers in a 31-15 loss Sunday. First-year coach Nick Sirianni led an impressive turnaround, guiding Philadelphia to seven wins in nine games after a 2-5 start.