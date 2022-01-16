Serbia’s president urges Djokovic to come home

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has called on Novak Djokovic to return to his native country hours after the top-ranked tennis player lost his court battle to play at the Australian Open and was deported. It was not immediately clear where Djokovic would go after saying he was “disappointed” with losing his appeal against deportation and adding that he needs “some time to rest and to recuperate” after the 11-day saga. In addition to his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and overwhelming support, he could go to Marbella, Spain or Monte Carlo where he has residences and where he has spent most of his time away from tennis.