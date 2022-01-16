Veterans, city officials gather to honor late El Paso war hero Bob Chisolm

EL PASO, Texas– A man who survived some of the most violent battles American soldiers have ever seen such as Normandy, The Battle of the Bulge and Operation Market Garden, was remembered during a gathering Saturday as a father, a soldier, a hero.

LTC Bob Chisolm, 96, died in his El Paso home on January 4 after a fruitful life.

City officials like Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and Texas State Senator Cesar Blanco, among others, joined local veterans to honor Chisolm's memory at the home of the 82nd Airborne Division in central El Paso.

"Colonel Bob" a decorated war veteran from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars and a role model for many.

As a founding member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, he gave Airborne Veterans throughout the Southwest a home where they would be able to come together to tell stories and find resources.

During the service, Congresswoman Escobar explained how important it is to honor our heroes not only in death, but in life.

She presented Chisolm's son-in-law with a flag that she said flew over Washington and the State Capitol in his honor.

"There's so much we can each continue to learn from him, the lessons of his life, the bravery that he exhibited, the selflessness with which he gave of himself, to his country and to his community and he never asked for anything in return," said Escobar.

“Most of us leave and decide to contribute more, whether it's in service , in business, whatever it may be and I think we saw that with Colonel Bob, ” said Sen. Cesar Blanco.

Chisolm's son-in-law, Richard Doyle, said he was like a father to him.

He recalled his last memory of Col. Chisolm, when he read him a newsletter from the 508th Red Devils, the unit he was a part of.

“And that's the way we left, I just walked out the door and said 'I'll see you, Dad, I'll talk to you tomorrow,” said Doyle.

Chisholm's son-in-law said that funeral plans have yet to be finalized.