After the Texas synagogue hostage situation, what should you do if your house of worship is attacked?

EL PASO, Texas – New details emerge from the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, near Fort Worth, where a hostage situation took place over the weekend.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was said to have thrown a chair at the attacker and then aided the hostages to safety.

What are places of worship in the Borderland doing to protect the congregation?

Also, what should the average parishioner do if they find themselves in a hostage situation?

ABC-7 will speak with a church official and a security expert to determine how you are being protected and what to do if you encounter a shooter at church.

This story will be updated throughout the day.



