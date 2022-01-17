After the Texas synagogue hostage situation, what should you do if your house of worship is attacked?
EL PASO, Texas – New details emerge from the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, near Fort Worth, where a hostage situation took place over the weekend.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker was said to have thrown a chair at the attacker and then aided the hostages to safety.
What are places of worship in the Borderland doing to protect the congregation?
Also, what should the average parishioner do if they find themselves in a hostage situation?
ABC-7 will speak with a church official and a security expert to determine how you are being protected and what to do if you encounter a shooter at church.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Comments
2 Comments
To start with, Pack Heat!
Don’t go into any establishment with a No Firearms sign. I’ve convinced my Dr. to take those signs off his door. I explained to him that if you give a patient BAD news there is the chance they might be unhappy enough to take you or the people in your office with them. He agreed and the signs came down.