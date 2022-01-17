Fort Bliss family sells dog treats in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday

EL PASO, Texas - Betty White, a well-known animal lover, died on December 31, 2021, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Jennifer Demings and her family, who are stationed at Fort Bliss, held a doggy treat fundraiser Monday. Today would have been the legendary comedian Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Demings and her family plan to donate all proceeds to El Paso's MuttLove Rescue, a local animal rescue shelter, to honor White's legacy. That's the same shelter where the family adopted their family pet.

“Rescue animals are some of the best. These rescues need our help to pay for vet bills and food so they can be adopted out to forever homes,” said Demings.