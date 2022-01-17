Liz Weston: How to get more joy while giving to good causes

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

We may think spending money on ourselves will make us happier than spending it on someone else. But research shows that spending money on others is more likely to make us happy. To maximize your happiness while helping others, include a social connection such as taking someone out to dinner rather than giving them a restaurant gift card. Learn about the charity you’re donating to so you can see how your contribution will make a difference. You can also plan your charitable giving by thinking about what you value, investigating nonprofits that support those values and considering making recurring contributions part of your budget.