Patriots not quite back yet after another early playoff exit

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots enter the offseason as a team still in transition on the heels of a quick exit from the postseason. What appeared to be a fast rebuild a year after Tom Brady’s departure was offset by their losing three of their final four to end of the season. During a seven-game win streak the Chargers were the only team they beat at full strength. Their narrow win at division champion Buffalo to cap the streak was exposed as fool’s gold following their blowout wild-card loss to the Bills. Mac Jones did at times make a case he could be the future in New England at quarterback but he needs more development. And there’s still tinkering to do on a defense that had trouble stopping the run.