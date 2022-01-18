Lazio beats Udinese 1-0 to set up quarterfinal against Milan

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Lazio has reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 1-0 win over Udinese after extra time in Rome. Substitute Ciro Immobile scored in the 106th minute. Udinese had earlier hit the woodwork. Lazio will meet Milan in the final eight. The Rossoneri beat Genoa last week. Defending champion Juventus was playing Sampdoria in another round of 16 match later. The winner will face either Sassuolo or Cagliari.